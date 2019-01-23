2019: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat unveil development agenda for Lagos

Related News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, have unveiled their development agenda for the state ahead of the March 2 gubernatorial election.

Tagged Project THEME, the five pillars of development will focus on traffic and transportation, health and the environment, education and technology, “making Lagos a 21st century economy”, as well as entertainment and tourism, among others.

Unfolding their plans, both Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat who jointly spoke to a cross-section of the audience at a private event centre in the state capital, said THEME as a strategy was conceived after wide consultations with all stakeholders on the challenges and the future of Lagos state.

“We didn’t just prepare the THEME documents in our bedrooms or in one hotel or inside a board room,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“The documents came from our numerous engagements with the people of Lagos State, telling us what their needs are and the immediate intervention they require on any challenge.”

While unveiling of “A Vision for a Greater Lagos,” which was attended by the party leaders, captains of industry, artisans and supporters, Mr Sanwo-Olu further stated that he and his running mate are convinced that in spite of many achievements in governance of Lagos since 1999, there is still much to be done to fully realise the potentials of the state.

Speaking on Traffic Management and Transportation, the APC flag-bearer said he has identified about 60 traffic gridlocks in the state.

He said gridlock red spots in some parts of the state such as Third Mainland Bridge and Lekki-Ikoyi/Admiralty Way and Lekki Toll Plaza, among others would be resolved within nine months of his administration.

“We promised to implement a more effective public transport system, reactivate the rail system, extend water transport services, expand and improve network of roads,” he said.

On health and environment, Mr Sanwo-Olu promised to ensure the presence of a minimum of three doctors, three nurses and five community health workers in all 354 Primary Health Centre (PHCs) by 2021 and also provide 10 new PHCs for riverine and other underserved areas.

He said his government would optimise waste management, improve drainage and disposal of wastewater across the metropolis.

Speaking on “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” the APC gubernatorial candidate said his administration would create a conducive business environment to attract investments and industries, support the growth of the local economy, empower the workforce using local talent to drive job and wealth creation, encourage youth development and provide support for key economic sectors like agriculture, housing and security.

Mr Hamzat, while speaking on the plan for education and technology, said the incoming administration will introduce measures to address three broad issues, namely: students, teachers, and school infrastructure, adding that the government will invest heavily in developing a strong pool of talented and well-trained young people to drive economic development.

“We want to assure Lagosians that there would be an increased budgetary allocation for education from 12.07 percent to 18 percent during the tenure of our administration if we win the election. Besides, the state government will collaborate with industry, federal government and academia to update the education curriculum to reflect current and future industry needs.

Mr Hamzat said the administration’s desire is to make Lagos the foremost entertainment and tourism destination in Africa.

“As such, our government will work with stakeholders to facilitate the creation of a fully equipped and functional film city that will include an academy to encourage skills training”, he said, adding that their administration would develop sports as a viable economic platform with the introduction of a new sport policy.

“We will galvanise grassroots participation in sport and revive periodic community sports competition, street sports championship and community shield periodically to promote wellness, community spirit and generate employment.”

The event ended with the official presentation of the candidates and their development agenda to the audience by a former senator of Lagos West Senatorial District, Ganiyu Solomon.