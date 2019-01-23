Court sacks PDP Rep candidate

Related News

A Federal High Court in Akure, on Tuesday, ordered a member of the House of Representatives, Bode Ayorinde, to stop parading himself as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming House of Representatives election for Ose/Owo federal constituency.

The presiding judge, Abdul Dogo, also directed the national secretariat of the PDP to submit the name of Sodiq Obanoyen to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the authentic candidate of the party for the coming election scheduled for February 16.

Mr Obanoyen had won the House of Representatives ticket in a PDP primary for the constituency held in October 2018, scoring 107 votes to defeat Mr Ayorinde who polled 73 votes.

The party, interestingly, sent the name of Mr Ayorinde to the INEC as the party’s candidate for the election, resulting in the legal action by Mr Obanoyen.

In the suit, the PDP; its chairman in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede; Mr Ayorinde and INEC were the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

The counsel to the third defendant, Tolu Babaleye, in one of his prayers, asked the court to uphold the disqualification of the plaintiff on the grounds that the latter did not resign his appointment as a legislative aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeremadu, before obtaining the form to contest. The action was said to be against the party’s election guidelines, but the court struck out the prayers.

The plaintiff’s legal team, led by Remi Olatubora, presented the evidence that showed the appropriate resignation of the client to the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Ayorinde’s lawyer has filed an appeal against the judgment, as well as filing a motion for stay of execution of the judgment.