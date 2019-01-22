Fayemi sacks Ekiti university VC, others indicted by panel

Related News

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Sam Oye-Bandele and the provost of the state’s College of Education, Mojisola Oyarekua, after considering and adopting the white papers on the reports of the Visitation and Fact Finding Panels on the institutions.

The governor also removed the chief medical director of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Kolawole Ogundipe, for the same reasons.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, said the most senior officials in the institutions are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.

“In the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof (Mrs)Olubunmi Ajayi, is to take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council,” the state said.

Mr Oyebode further said that the governor also approved the appointment of Folakemi Falore as the sole administrator of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti

“As approved by the State Executive Council, the Governing Councils’ immediate task is the implementation of the approved recommendations of the White Papers,” he said.

“In the case of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero, the Sole Administrator is responsible for implementing the White Paper.

The governor also approved the immediate constitution of governing councils for the institutions.

The governing council for EKSU as newly constituted has Bamitale Omole as chairman, while other members include, Oluwole Ojo, Adebayo Olukoshi, Funmi Olonisakin, Okey Onyejekwe, Foluso Olaniyan, Amina Salihu, Mope Akerele, Funso Falade and Matthew Imoru.

The newly constituted council for EKSUTH has Dare Teniola as chairman, while members are Adebola Orimadegun, Adedolapo Fasawe, Bosede Afolabi, Janet Funke Ogunbunmi, Ajoke Oluwasanmi and Soji Agunbiade.

Also for COE, Ikere, the chairman is Afolabi Ojuawo, while members are Moni Afuye, Oladunmoye Kola, S.I. Folorunso, Kunle Ajayi and Jumoke Adamolekun.

The newly appointed members of the governing councils are to be sworn in on Monday, January 28.

The governor set up the panels in October last year to look into allegations of mismanagement and other problems facing the institutions.

The panels turned in their reports in early January, with a promise by the governor that the recommendations would be taken seriously.

He had said the action was not “witch hunt” but to sanitise the sectors and make them viable and productive.