Ibadan poly non-academic staff begin indefinite strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Tuesday began an indefinite strike to press home their demands for payment of salary arrears.

The members of the union were seen at the gates of the institution preventing other staff and students from entering the campus

Commercial vehicles were also prevented from gaining access.

The chairman of the union, Ibrahim Akande, said NASU, which embarked on industrial action since January 14, is yet to receive the attention of the school’s management and the government.

He also explained the cause of the agitation.

”What we are agitating for is eight months’ salary arrears, owed us by the government since 2017, we have held series of meetings with the management and Oyo State Government, all to no avail,” he said.

”So we are agitating for our rights, we have shut down the institution because there is nothing we can do than to go on strike, we are staging a peaceful protest, and there will be a press conference at the NLC secretariat,” he added.

A student of the institution, Kemi Adebayo said the striking workers chased them (students) out with canes.

“The union tends to be very angry, we pray the government sees into the opinion of NASU ‘faster’ because we want our academics to move on, we can’t avoid seeing our time being wasted,” the 300 level student said.

Similarly, the Head of Department, Mass communication, Olusoji Olatunji while reacting to the development expressed dissatisfaction at the way the government responded to the complaints of the union.

“NASU is angry and they paralysed lectures in the campus. They are wasting the students time which will affect the academic calendar. Unfortunately, the resumption cannot be predicted because the strike is indefinite,” he said.