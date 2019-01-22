Power failure forces judge to adjourn suit against PDP governorship candidate

The hearing of a suit challenging the nomination of Seyi Makinde as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Tuesday adjourned because of power failure and hot weather.

Hearing in the suit filed by a senator, Ayoade Adeseun, began on Monday at the state high court in Ibadan.

After the counsel cross-examined some witnesses on Tuesday, the judge, Ganiyu Sunmonu, said the heat was unbearable and the court could no longer proceed with the suit.

He adjourned the case till Thursday when the defendant’s lawyer, Adeniyi Farinto, will present his witnesses.

Mr Farinto told journalists that his party was pleased with the progress of the proceedings.

“The matter is progressing, so far, they have brought about nine witnesses. We have cross-examined them and we are still on course. The gist of their case is that they believe that the list that was used for the gubernatorial primary election was doctored.

“Once you say something is fake, then there must be an original. That is what the court will look at to see if the thing was doctored or not. They intend to bring some witnesses including the state chairman of the party.

“We’ve just discovered that one of the state exco members, Okesanjo Adeeyo, came to court today. He is one of the followers of Senator Adeseun. He said he doesn’t know the state secretary. He said the secretary was imposed on them, that he had never met him.

“Hopefully, by Thursday, we will be able to open our own defence and our witnesses so as to debunk all the lies that has been put before the court”.

