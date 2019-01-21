Lagos gets four new customary court presidents

Related News

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke on Monday swore-in four presidents and two members of the Customary Court.

The new Customary Court Presidents are – Adeyinka Ojora-Adejiyan, Adeola Ogunsanwo, Idowu Sodimu and Aramide Keshinro.

The two customary court members are Oredola Olaoye and Ayoola Shonowo.

Mr Oke, while admonishing the newly-sworn in officer, urged them to let the fear of God be in their hearts as they perform their duties.

He reminded them to uphold the rule of law and enshrine justice in their respective courts in accordance with the native law and custom of the people.

“As customary court judges and members, you must act with a high level of decorum and within the dictates of your conscience.

“The fundamental rights, freedoms and principles underpinning our constitutional democracy must guide you,” she said.

Mr Oke urged them to conduct themselves in a manner that is seen to be above board, adding that any standard that is less than prescribed and other infringements shall attract the sanction of the Judicial Service Commission.

The CJ enjoined the new appointees to give no room for corrupt practices as the Judicial Service Commission had zero tolerance for corruption and would be swift in sanctioning any officer found culpable.

Mr Oke said: “Let it resound in your hearts at all times that as Customary Court Judges and members, you are to maintain a high standard of judicial conduct.

“In addition to good morals, judicial etiquettes and high ideals of conduct, it is equally important that your knowledge of the native law and custom of the people must be exceptional.

“It is now abundantly clear that a judge who is not fully aware of the law can ruin lives by interpreting the law wrongly and thereafter giving the wrong judgment.

“It was in the light of this that the Commission conducted a thorough screening from which you emerged as the best candidates based on your track record, integrity, ability and qualifications”

”You are therefore appointed without any unwarranted interference, whether externally or otherwise.”

Mr Oke noted that the jurisdiction of the Customary Court has been expanded in Lagos State and as a result their volume of cases has increased significantly.

She urged the new presidents and members to enhance their knowledge of the rudiments of case management to attract more patronage by members of the public who principally use the court as a dispute resolution forum.

Olubukola Salami, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Judiciary Commission, expressed confidence in the new presidents and members.

She said the inauguration would enhance justice delivery at the customary court level and ensure speedy disposition of cases.

She also admonished the new appointees to maintain a high standard of professionalism, competence and integrity in dispensation of justice.

“This has become necessary as your conduct and carriage would come under public scrutiny,” Mrs Salami said.

(NAN)