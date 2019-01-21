Mimiko flags off campaign for Senate, unveils manifesto

Related News

A former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, on Monday flagged off his campaign for Ondo Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.

At a rally in Akure, Mr Mimiko said he would be going to the Senate ”to team up with other progressive-minded lawmakers to bring development to the country through sound legislation”.

Mr Mimiko will be facing the incumbent senator, Tayo Alasoadura of the All Progressives Congress and former senator, Ayo Akinyelure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was governor of Ondo State for two terms, first as a member of the Labour Party before he moved to the PDP in 2014.

Mr Mimiko then left the PDP for ZLP to seek a slot in the Senate.

He told his supporters on Monday, at the Akure Town Hall that he would continue to agitate for the restructuring of the country.

He also said if voted into the Senate, he would use the platform to advocate for legislation on election financing, so that “you don’t have to be a billionaire before contesting an election”.

He said he would pursue legislation that would provide universal basic health care for the country ”as well as universal basic education for Nigerian children”.

“Vote for Zenith Labour Party and we will ensure you are well represented,” he said. “We have done it before, we will do it again.”

He also urged his supporters to ensure that candidates of the party who are largely youth, are voted into the legislative houses at the polls.