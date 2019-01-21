No railway crossings on new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge — NRC

Related News

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says there will be no level crossings where moving trains and vehicles would cross paths on the new Lagos-Ibadan Standard gauge rail line.

Jerry Oche, NRC Lagos District Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that there would be overpass bridges or tunnels where trains would pass through on top or under instead of railway level crossing.

“The frequency and speed of the train would not allow both the rail track and the road to meet each other, it is either train on top and the road underneath for free movement.

“We have about 13 of such over pass bridges between Lagos axis and Ogun, from Yaba, Jibowu, Mushin, Ilupeju bypass, PWD, Anifowoshe, Agege and others to Agbado in Ogun.

“For this new standard gauge rail line, there is no level crossing where the track and the road will meet each other.

“So, a situation where truck hit the train or moving train hit a truck or vehicle will not arise on the standard gauge.

“Unlike the existing narrow gauge where vehicles are crossing the tracks to the other side of the road, no such level crossing in the standard gauge,’’ Mr Oche said.

The railway boss said that the speed the train would be traveling would be faster than that of the existing narrow gauge. (NAN)