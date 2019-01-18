Truck loses control in Ibadan, kills one

Related News

A truck, which lost control in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday killed one unidentified woman and injured others.

The incident which occurred Friday morning at Molete area caused massive traffic gridlock.

A witness said the tragedy occurred at about 8:02 am under the Molete flyover after the brake of the trailer carrying a container failed.

The corpse of the victim has been moved by the members of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYTMA) and Nigeria Police, Oyo State command to a morgue.

About three buses and four tricycles were reportedly damaged during the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander, Cecelia Alao, while confirming the incident said only one person died.

Mrs Alao in a brief telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES added that the corpse of the deceased has been moved to the hospital.

The scene of the accident The scene of the accident The scene of the accident

“Yes, an accident occurred at Molete area in Ibadan today. The accident occurred this morning. Only one person died in the accident. The corpse has been moved to a hospital since morning,” she said.