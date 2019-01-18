Truck loses control in Ibadan, kills one

The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident

A truck, which lost control in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday killed one unidentified woman and injured others.

The incident which occurred Friday morning at Molete area caused massive traffic gridlock.

A witness said the tragedy occurred at about 8:02 am under the Molete flyover after the brake of the trailer carrying a container failed.

The corpse of the victim has been moved by the members of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYTMA) and Nigeria Police, Oyo State command to a morgue.

About three buses and four tricycles were reportedly damaged during the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander, Cecelia Alao, while confirming the incident said only one person died.

Mrs Alao in a brief telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES added that the corpse of the deceased has been moved to the hospital.

The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident

“Yes, an accident occurred at Molete area in Ibadan today. The accident occurred this morning. Only one person died in the accident. The corpse has been moved to a hospital since morning,” she said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.