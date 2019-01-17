Ekiti releases N146 million for teachers’ allowances

Related News

The Ekiti State Government has released N146 million for the payment of Rural Teachers Allowance and Core Subjects Allowance to teachers in the state’s teaching service.

A total number of 6,203 teachers from both primary and secondary schools would benefit from the largesse.

The deputy governor of the state, Bisi Egbeyemi, highlighted this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, and described the gesture as a “further demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to the welfare of teachers to ensure meaningful development in education sector.”

Mr Egbeyemi assured that the Kayode Fayemi administration places high premium on the welfare of workers and would ensure timely payment of all arrears of workers’ salaries.

The payment of the special allowances would cover three months arrears of October, November and December 2018.

A breakdown of the funds would see a total number of 3,314 teachers serving in rural areas receiving N77, 352,843.75 while 2,889 teachers handling core subjects would get N68, 718,214.90.

Core subjects allowance is paid to public school teachers teaching Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry and Biology while Rural Teachers Allowance is paid to teachers who offered to serve in rural communities.

The two allowances, which came on stream during the first tenure of Mr Fayemi, are outside the normal monthly salaries paid to teachers by the state government.

Mr Egbeyemi urged teachers to reciprocate the gesture and cooperate with the administration by putting in their best in order to regain the lost glory in education in Ekiti State.