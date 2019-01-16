Oyo workers begin three-day warning strike

Related News

The Oyo State government workers on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike to press home their demands for regular salaries and improved work conditions.

The workers announced this development in a letter of January 14 titled: “Re: Unresolved Labour Issues With The State Government” and addressed to the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

In the letter written under the auspices of the Public Service Joint Negotiation Council, the workers said they would be left with no option than to embark on a strike on Wednesday if the government failed to meet their demands by close of work on Tuesday.

In the letter signed by the council’s scribe, Akinfenwa Olabode, the workers said the state government had failed to address the demands they made in a previous letter dated January 7, in which they issued a seven-day ultimatum.

“As our seven-day ultimatum expires today and without genuine, fruitful response to our demands as contained in our letter under reference, the Public Service Joint Negotiation Council (Labour side), Oyo State council after due consultations with the centres, has no choice than to direct her members to embark on a three-day warning strike between Wednesday 16 and 18 January 2019 if there is no positive response by the close of work on Tuesday 15, January 2019″.

The situations in most of the government agencies and schools visited by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday indicated the warning strike has begun.

Students of both public primary and secondary schools were turned back by their teachers who said they were on strike.

At the Adamasingba Stadium, the gates were shut when our correspondent visited Wednesday morning.