Ekiti monarch dies five days after losing 15 residents in accident

Related News

The traditional ruler of Iworoko Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti, Oluwafemi Adejana, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monarch died in the early hours of Wednesday, five days after losing 15 residents in an auto-crash which occurred in the town on Saturday.

Mr Adejana, who was in his 80s, died at an undisclosed hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

He had welcomed the state deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, on Sunday on a condolence visit to his palace.

NAN reports that the Alawaroko Obaship title, which the late monarch held, was ranked by the state government as a second class stool in Ekiti traditional hierarchical order.

The fatal accident had involved an articulated vehicle carrying branded campaign rice for a serving senator in Ondo State.

15 persons were confirmed dead, including a yet to be identified NYSC member.

At least, four houses and adjoining lock-up shops were also destroyed as the vehicle swerved off the road and crashed into a busy night market, throwing the entire community into mourning.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle was said to have lost control following brake failure which resulted in the tragedy.

When NAN visited the town at about 3 p.m on Wednesday, it was observed that the traditional rites had already begun with the cutting of sacred trees and blocking of the dual carriage Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway.

Some of the youth and other age groups in the town described the passage of the monarch as a double tragedy.

Others trooped to the streets, killing house pets like goats and sheep sighted roaming about as tradition demanded.

One of the prominent indigenes of the town, who craved anonymity, said Saturday ’s accident may have affected the health of the old monarch.

“Our monarch was rushed to the hospital after the accident apparently as a result of the shock.

“Though he had been battling with health issues, that incident really made the situation worse for him.

“When the news of the deaths filtered into town, he was said to have been devastated and the family had to rush him to the hospital early on Sunday.

“He was said to have improved on Monday before there was a relapse on Tuesday, resulting in his death on Wednesday,” the source said. (NAN)