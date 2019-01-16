2019: Don’t allow rigging in your state, Atiku charges Osun voters

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told voters in Osun State to resist any attempt by politicians to rig elections in their state.

Mr. Abubakar, who spoke on Tuesday during his campaign rally in Osogbo, Osun State, expressed displeasure at the current status of Nigeria as the capital of poverty in the world.

“Nigeria remains headquarters of poverty in the world,” he said.

“This government promised to give you job and security, they promised to turn around the economy, unfortunately, everything has turned out to be deceit.”

Mr. Abubakar charged the residents of Osun State not to be “deceived again in the forthcoming election. You must not allow rigging again in your state, you must resist every attempt to rig again.”

He also reiterated that he is an advocate of restructuring.

“I mean what I said when I promised a 40 percent affirmative for youth and 30 percent for women, I am not Buhari, I am Atiku, I mean everything I said, mark my words”, the opposition candidate maintained.

Also speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, said he was optimistic that the “stolen mandate” in Ekiti and Osun will be reclaimed by the PDP.

He also threw a jab at the former Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, for allegedly supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He called on the newly appointed acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to “clear the mess of the former IGP, Idris Ibrahim, who served APC and not Nigerian people”.

The Chairman of PDP in Osun State, Soji Adagunodo, said: “No other party apart from PDP can deliver dividends of democracy in Nigeria. PDP and its candidate have already won the election, you must go out and resist rigging”.

Also, at the rally, a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said President Muhammodu Buhari has failed to follow all his campaign promises.

“When Buhari was campaigning, he was talking about restructuring, he emerged and changed the narrative, saying he doesn’t understand restructuring, meaning that all that they have said were nothing but clear-cut deceit.

He also said the country’s security has degenerated beyond redemption under Mr Buhari.