Nigeria’s ‘first community high school’ celebrates 100th year anniversary

Related News

Ondo Boys’ High School, reputed as Nigeria’s first Community High School, turned 100 years on January 13.

As part of events marking the centenary, the school will host a book presentation on Tuesday, January 22, organisers said.

The book is titled ‘One Century of Ondo Boys’ High School: The History of Nigeria’s First Community High School’.

It is co-authored by three academic alumni of the school: Ropo Sekoni, Festus Adesanoye, and Orobola Fasehun.

The school was founded on January 13, 1919, by Canon Moses Craig Akinpelumi Adeyemi, one of the earliest Ondo town citizens to have travelled overseas.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday by one of the authors, Mr Sekoni, said events celebrating the school’s 100 years anniversary will take place in Lagos and Ondo States.

According to Mr Sekoni, the book presentation in Ondo State will take place at the school at 11 a.m., and the event will be chaired by the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo and supported as co-chair by Chief Reuben Fasoranti, an alumnus of the school and teacher in the school in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

“The programme in Ondo State includes Jumaat Service on Friday, January 18 at 1 p.m., Jumaat Service in Ondo Central Mosque and Anniversary Lecture on Saturday, January 19 at 1 p.m. at Jubilee Hall, OBHS on General Hospital Road,” Mr Sekoni said.

He said the awards ceremony will also be on January 26, at the school’s Jubilee Hall at 11. a.m.

He said there will also a thanksgiving service at St. Andrews Church, Idimoge Street, Ondo State.

For the Lagos event on Thursday, January 31, Mr Sekoni said there will be a lecture titled, ‘Values and Rebooting Public Education’ by Ropo Sekoni, and there will be a book presentation of “One Century of OBHS at NECA Building, Plot A2 Hakeem Balogun Street, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja at 11 a.m.”

Mr Sekoni is a retired professor of Comparative Literature, and chair, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reporting.