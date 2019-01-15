LASU: ASUU accuses management of planning to disrupt union’s congress

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University branch has accused the management of the institution of planning to disrupt its congress scheduled to hold this morning.

The union also hinted of the university’s alleged plan to “simulate chaos and inflict bodily harm on some members of the Executive committee of the union”.

But the university has denied the allegation, saying the accusers are only being haunted by their wrongdoings.

A statement signed by the union’s Secretary, Tony Dansu, called on the public to rise in protection of the union, saying those the university was planning to use to cause trouble are suspended members of the union, whose suspension it noted is yet to be lifted.

The statement reads in part; “It has come to the attention of ASUU-LASU executive committee that some suspended members of the Union who are yet to purge themselves and return to the Union with contrition, and in line with its laid down principles, are being mobilized by the University Administration to attend Congress tomorrow.

“The agenda, from what we gather, is for them to ensure Congress doesn’t proceed, and that nothing related to EAA is discussed. We urge members to ignore the desperate antics of the University Administration, and gather peacefully for deliberations tomorrow. Our Earned Academic Allowances is a legitimate demand whose time has come, and no amount of scheming can stop it.”

But the Acting Head of the institution’s Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Ademola Adekoya said the university was too busy beyond engaging in what he described as pettiness.

“I think this administration is too busy to be involved in union matters. Whoever is haunted by its past activities and wrongdoings should settle it within themselves and not involve the management. We have enjoyed peace on this campus and would not want a return to the ugly past,” Mr Adekoya said.

Recalled that just yesterday the university announced the suspension of the remittance of check-off dues of members of the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the union’s account.

The university accused ASUU of retaining the sacked Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the union – Isaac Oyewunmi and Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu as signatories to the union’s accounts, and that it ‘illegally’ pays the duo lecturers N50,000 each every month as allowances.

But in its response, the union urged the management to rescind the decision, insisting that the union’s operations are backed by Chapter 14 (Trade Union Act), Section 17 (a & b) of the Nigeria Labour Law.

ASUU said in line with the constitution and extant practices of the union, only its National Executive Council (NEC) can determine and recognise the leadership of, and signatories to a branch’s account.