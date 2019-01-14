Ekiti auto tragedy: FRSC confirms 14 dead, five injured

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti Command, Kugu Ismaila, has confirmed 14 people died while five others were injured in the truck accident at Iworoko Ekiti on Saturday.
Mr Ismail told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that three vehicles: a truck, and two buses were involved in the crash.
The commander said the accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a busy market.
Witnesses said at least 45 people may have been killed in the incident.
He called on drivers to always check their vehicles properly before embarking on any journey.
He said: ”This would be the most fatal accident recorded in the new year and recent times.”
The commander prayed that God would grant the relatives of the deceased the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.