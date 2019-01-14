Ekiti auto tragedy: FRSC confirms 14 dead, five injured

Related News

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti Command, Kugu Ismaila, has confirmed 14 people died while five others were injured in the truck accident at Iworoko Ekiti on Saturday.

Mr Ismail told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that three vehicles: a truck, and two buses were involved in the crash.

The commander said the accident occurred when the driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a busy market.

Witnesses said at least 45 people may have been killed in the incident.

He called on drivers to always check their vehicles properly before embarking on any journey.

He said: ”This would be the most fatal accident recorded in the new year and recent times.”

The commander prayed that God would grant the relatives of the deceased the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. (NAN)