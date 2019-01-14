Ekiti speaker ‘shocked’ over Iworoko accident

Related News

The speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeniran Alagbada, on Monday expressed shock and sadness over Saturday’s accident that claimed several lives at Iworoko-Ekiti market in the state.

At least 15 persons were confirmed dead on Saturday night at Iworoko Ekiti, near Ado Ekiti when a Dangote truck conveying rice bagged with campaign stickers of an All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Ondo State, Tayo Alasoadura.

Mr Alagbada said the accident had brought a huge loss and damage to the Ekiti people, describing it as a piece of unpleasant news so early in the year.

The speaker’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Toyin Babalola, and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

“I have received with huge shock the report of the death of several persons and others injured in an accident involving a large truck; It is an unpleasant news at this time,” he said.

Mr Alagbada expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved and prayed that God should grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He wished those injured a safe and quick recovery.

The speaker assured the victims that he would liaise with the state executive arm on the need to provide the victims with the necessary support to aid their treatment and quick recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several people lost their lives in the accident involving a truck that crashed into a market at Iworoko Ekiti in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday around 8.45p.m.

The truck coming from the Ifaki-Ekiti end of the Ifaki-Iworoko-Ado-Ekiti Road lost control and rammed into the market located in the heart of Iworoko. (NAN)