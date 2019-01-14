LAUTECH secondary school bars 55 students over Hijab use

Related News

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) International School Ogbomoso on Monday barred 55 Muslim students from entering the school premises over their use of Hijab.

Hijab is a veil worn by some Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family.

A teacher in the school, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said the students were turned back at the school’s gate for wearing Hijab on their uniforms on Monday morning.

The teacher said the issue of Hijab use began in 2011 when the Muslim community in the school made a request to the governing council of the school to allow Muslim female student who wishes to do so to use Hijab as part of their school uniform in line with Islamic dictate.

“Since 2011, several letters of appeal had been written to the GC while we wait endlessly without response to our simple request. Our Muslim girls over the period have been using beret (cap) instead of Hijab, contrary to the Islamic dictate.

“While our patience overtime as law-abiding citizens was premised on our belief that the management of the school will do the needful and give regard to the rule of law and provision of the Constitution guaranteeing the fundamental human right of everybody.

“Having waited endlessly since 2011, it was decided on the 4th of January, 2019 that our willing Muslim female children should commence the use of Hijab as the school resumes on 7/1/2019.”

But the school’s principal, Ibrahim Animashaun, while reacting urged the parents and the students to await the decision of the school board of governors before further action.

Mr Animashaun, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, added that the status quo should remain until the board takes a decision on the use of Hijab in the school.

“The school board of governors is yet to approve the use of Hijab. And the board is looking at their letter. So we are yet to communicate them. The status quo remains until the board approves their request.

“We spoke with the aggrieved parents that their letter is still with the board. LAUTECH International School board of governors is looking at their letter”.