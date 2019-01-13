Tinubu’s ex-CSO appointed acting Lagos police commissioner

Lagos State Police Command, Rapid Response Squad, RRS

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, has been redeployed while Kayode Egbetokun, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, was appointed to replace him in an acting capacity.

Mr Edgal, who was appointed Commissioner of Police for Lagos State on August 30, 2017, has been redeployed to Bomb Unit, Police headquarters, Abuja.

Born on September 4, 1964, in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

He had also served in various capacities as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja, among
other positions.

A 1987 graduate of Mathematics from University of Lagos (UNILAG), Egbetokun lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the police.

His also holds MSc Engineering Analysis from UNILAG, Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo.

Kayode Egbetokun

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbetokun was until his new appointment as Lagos CP the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College, Ikeja Lagos. (NAN)

