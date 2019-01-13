Lagos APC Violence: MC Oluomo recuperating under police protection

Related News

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, who was stabbed in the neck last Tuesday, is responding well to treatment and may be discharged soon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The unionist was stabbed at a rally organised by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja.

He was taken to nearby Eko Hospital, after he was injured in the fracas that erupted among rival gangs of the NURTW at the APC rally.

But on Saturday, a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter who monitored activities at the hospital where Mr Akinsanya was being treated learnt from well-wishers who were at the hospital to visit him that he was out of danger and may be discharged soon.

The expression on the faces of many of the visitors, who are mostly members of the Oshodi Chapter of the NURTW, turned from apprehension to relief as they walked out of the hospital. Many of them loudly described how fit he looked.

The visitors were allowed into the hospital in small groups by a man that appears to be a lieutenant of the injured NURTW leader, simply identified as Seun.

A lady who was among those allowed to see Mr Akinsanya said she was thankful to God that he was okay.

“When we went up he was looking good, his younger brother’s wife was also there with him upstairs,” she reported.

A man among the visitors spoke excitedly after visiting Mr Akinsanya. He suggested the transport union leader would pay back those who attacked him in the same coin once he returned home.

“There will be trouble now because the one they thought they have killed did not die. All who did this will be scared now because they have failed in their mission,” he said in Yoruba.

Police Protection

Stationed close to the entrance of the hospital were two police vehicles – a van and a Black Maria – with at least four armed policemen.

Since the incident last Tuesday, the police have arrested 16 persons and have declared Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, the alleged mastermind of the attack on Mr Akinsanya, wanted.

The NURTW, apart from being a transport union, has also been a major source of armed thugs for major political parties across Nigeria.

In Lagos, members of the union are closely linked to the ruling party, APC.