Lagos APC Violence: MC Oluomo recuperating under police protection

MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, who was stabbed in the neck last Tuesday, is responding well to treatment and may be discharged soon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The unionist was stabbed at a rally organised by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja.

He was taken to nearby Eko Hospital, after he was injured in the fracas that erupted among rival gangs of the NURTW at the APC rally.

But on Saturday, a PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter who monitored activities at the hospital where Mr Akinsanya was being treated learnt from well-wishers who were at the hospital to visit him that he was out of danger and may be discharged soon.

The expression on the faces of many of the visitors, who are mostly members of the Oshodi Chapter of the NURTW, turned from apprehension to relief as they walked out of the hospital. Many of them loudly described how fit he looked.

The visitors were allowed into the hospital in small groups by a man that appears to be a lieutenant of the injured NURTW leader, simply identified as Seun.

A lady who was among those allowed to see Mr Akinsanya said she was thankful to God that he was okay.

“When we went up he was looking good, his younger brother’s wife was also there with him upstairs,” she reported.

A man among the visitors spoke excitedly after visiting Mr Akinsanya. He suggested the transport union leader would pay back those who attacked him in the same coin once he returned home.

“There will be trouble now because the one they thought they have killed did not die. All who did this will be scared now because they have failed in their mission,” he said in Yoruba.

Police Protection

Stationed close to the entrance of the hospital were two police vehicles – a van and a Black Maria – with at least four armed policemen.

Since the incident last Tuesday, the police have arrested 16 persons and have declared Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, the alleged mastermind of the attack on Mr Akinsanya, wanted.

The NURTW, apart from being a transport union, has also been a major source of armed thugs for major political parties across Nigeria.

In Lagos, members of the union are closely linked to the ruling party, APC.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.