Many killed in truck accident in Ekiti

Many people were killed on Saturday night as a truck conveying bags of rice crushed many to death in Iworoko, Ekiti State.

The accident happened close to the Ekiti State University.

A report by Sahara Reporters states that the truck involved was owned by Dangote industries. The truck was reportedly conveying APC-branded bags of rice and was heading to Ondo from Abuja when the accident happened.

A witness told the newspaper that the bags of rice were branded with ‘Senator Tayo Alasoadura for Senate 2019’.

Mr Alasoadura is a senatorial candidate of the APC in Ondo State.

“The driver of the truck lost control of the wheels and rammed into the market which was close to the road in Iworoko. Many traders, who were still selling at night, were affected. In fact, it ran into the popular barber’s shop close to the road and crushed everyone in the place to death,” the witness, Titilayo Ayelola, said.

The witness said while many mourned the dead and attempted to rescue survivors, others stole the bags of rice for themselves.

Neither the police nor the state government has provided an official casualty figure.

Reacting to the accident, Senate President Bukola Saraki on Twitter expressed his “deepest condolences to all the families affected by the Iworoko, Ekiti roadside market accident that claimed many lives. As survivors pull together in the wake of this tragedy, I wish them all a speedy recovery and pray for the repose of all departed souls. #EkitiMourns”.