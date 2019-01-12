2019: Use your influence to ensure peaceful elections, Buhari tells traditional rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari and Traditional rulers from the South West (Photo Credit: @Ediong on Twitter)
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on traditional rulers in the country to use their positions as the closest to the grassroots to secure the country and ensure the forthcoming elections are peaceful.

Speaking Friday in Abuja during an audience with a delegation of traditional rulers from the South-west of the country, Mr Buhari also urged the rulers to ensure peace in their communities.

“Those who fear that their persons or their policies cannot win elections might resort to incitements to violence. Our young people must not be left to those who will instigate violence and cause others to lose their property or lives. We are determined to keep order and I hope Your Highnesses are on the same page with us,” he said.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, Mr Buhari also reiterated the commitment of his administration to infrastructural development across the nation

“In every state in Nigeria, we are doing at least one major road project. In the South-west, we are completing the Lagos to Ibadan expressway. The reconstruction of this road, which is the busiest in Nigeria, had not been given the attention it deserved till now.

“We will complete the first phase the of the railway, Lagos to Ibadan by the end of this month. We are also working on several power projects in the South-west, of importance is the imminent completion of power supply to Ondo South where many of the local governments have not had power for years.”

The president said the nation could only develop if resources were spent on the people and facilities that would promote commerce and create jobs.

He commended the traditional rulers and especially the people of South-west for setting the example of religious tolerance and unity, saying, “It is to your credit as traditional rulers that such harmony between religions has been achieved.”

He also thanked the custodians of culture for the solidarity visit: “I am very much encouraged, and your support makes me even more determined to work with the best of my ability for this country and its people.”

The delegation, led by the Ooni of Ife, and Co-chair of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had commended President Buhari for placing the completion of the Lagos –Ibadan expressway on the front burner of the projects of the administration as well as the Lagos to Ibadan rail line.

The traditional rulers expressed appreciation to the president for the posthumous recognition given to M.K.O Abiola as President of Nigeria, urging him to continue the good works, and assuring that history will be kind to him.

They also asked for more developmental projects in the region.

Also on the delegation were the Alake of Egbaland, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, the Olukare of Ikare Akoko, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Deji of Akure and the Alayemore of Ido Osun.

