Kidnapped Ekiti ex-commissioner, director regain freedom

Dr Kayode Fayemi, newly elected governor of Ekiti State [Pic: Pulse.ng]
Dr Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State [Pic: Pulse.ng]

Remi Olorunleke, a former Commissioner in the first regime of Governor Kayode Fayemi, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Monday, has regained his freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also released from the kidnappers’ den is the Director of Administration, Gbonyin Local Government Area (LGA), David Jejelowo.

They were kidnapped on Monday on the Ado Ekiti-Ikere road and spent four days in captivity before they were released.

Olorunleke, who hails from Aisegba, Gbonyin LGA, was the Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Urban Renewal and Physical Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

The former commissioner, who announced his release on Friday while speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital said they were freed late Thursday night.

He said he was kidnapped around 6.30 p.m. on Monday and taken to an unknown location where he was kept before his family was contacted.

“Yes, I have regained freedom after spending four days with the kidnappers. It was a traumatic experience and I thank God that I came back alive.

“We were two; I was together with the Director of Administration of Gbonyin Local Government. We both regained our freedom.

“I want to thank my well-wishers and my family for standing by me during this period,” he said.

He, however, declined to say if any ransom was paid to their abductors.

Mr Olorunleke called on security agencies in the state to live up to the expectations of citizens.

Also confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Police Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said police were aware that the duo had been freed.

Mr Ikechukwu assured the people of the state that the police would soon unmask perpetrators behind the incessant cases of kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state.

He said the command would continue to work hard to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.