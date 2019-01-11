I’m fully with APC — Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore
Iyiola Omisore

A former deputy governor of Osun State and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state’s last gubernatorial elections, Iyiola Omisore, has said he is fully in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Omisore said this on Thursday when the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, paid a “thank you visit” across Ile Ife.

“God made (the) relationship between me and the APC possible. Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of draws our strength.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party. Any wise person should know where I belong.”

Mr Omisore maintained that the support he gave to the APC during the Osun elections rerun still remains intact, in 2019.

Reacting to this promise, Mr Oyetola said the relationship between Mr Omisore and APC is the work of God.

He promised to create employment for Ife Youths and infrastructural development. The governor further canvassed for the support of Ife in the coming election.

Mr Omisore’s party, SDP, came third in the last Osun gubernatorial election.

Delegates from the two major parties, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, held separate meetings with him to seek his support in the rerun that took place after the main election.

Mr Omisore later threw his weight behind APC on the claims that the party agreed to adopt his plans for the state.

