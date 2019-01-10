Man flees after allegedly masterminding girlfriend’s gang-rape

Related News

The police in Ogun State have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly set up his girlfriend to be gang-raped by five men at Elega, a community in Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Abass Ramoni allegedly fled after the 22-year-old victim reported the incident to the police who arrested three of the suspects.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said the suspects, Ramoni Yusuf, 24; Abiodun Sikiru, 23; and Moses Oluwasegun, 23; were arrested following a complaint to the Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

He said the victim reported that she was attacked when she followed her boyfriend, Mr Ramoni, who is now at large, to a social event on January 3 at Elega junction area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

“She stated further that shortly after the carnival at about 2.00am of 4th January 2019, she followed the said boyfriend to his residence at No. 11 Osoba Street Elega Abeokuta to pass the night.

“Unknown to her, the boyfriend had arranged four of his friends in his house who suddenly stormed the room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her one after the other,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Oluwadare Joshua, led detectives to the area where three of the suspects were apprehended, adding that the victim was quickly taken to the general hospital where it was confirmed that she was raped.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered a manhunt for the two suspects at large. He also directed that the case be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspects.