OPC founder, Frederick Faseun, buried

The remains of the founder of the Oodua People’s Congress, Frederick Fasehun, were on Thursday laid to rest in his home town in Ondo City.

Political personalities, activists, friends and well wishers were on hand to bid him farewell amid praises for his accomplishments while he was alive.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, and former Governor Olusegun Mimiko were some of the eminent Nigerians who attended the burial programme held at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Ondo.

In his homily, the Arch-Bishop of Ondo Anglican Province, Gabriel Akinbiyi, said death is a necessary end for every human being.

He advised the people to always do good, while they are alive.

Mr Osinbajo, in his eulogy, described the late OPC founder as a dogged fighter and a highly principled personality.

He said Mr Fasehun would be greatly remembered for his contributions to the development of Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.

Mr Akeredolu on his part, described the late Mr Fasehun as a unique and special leader.

Mr Faseun, a pro-democracy activist, was 83 years old.