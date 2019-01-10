Elections: Oyo students demand education plan from governorship candidates

Related News

Students in Oyo State have said they would only vote for a governorship candidate who presents a workable plan for qualitative education in the state.

The gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections are scheduled to hold on March 2.

In a statement Thursday, the National Association of Nigerian Students in the state asked all the candidates to present their plans for free and qualitative education in the state.

Moronkola Teslim, the NANS state chapter chairman, said it is important for anyone who is preparing to govern Oyo State to have workable plans on providing qualitative education to students.

The education sector in Oyo State faces problems ranging from incessant strike by workers in tertiary institutions, especially Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) co-owned with Osun State; poor physical infrastructures and other facilities in public primary and secondary schools; and general poor funding.

Mr Teslim said the students had heard a lot of campaign promises from candidates but only a few are being fulfilled.

“It is high time we accessed their plans on Oyo State education, which is the most sacrosanct to us and as a result will help us in determining the candidate to follow among them,” he said.

According to him, students in the state have suffered a lot in recent times.

“We cannot afford to be aloof while the process that will determine our future is going on.

“The good people of the Pacesetter State should also be on the lookout and get ready to collectively make education available for all by making the best planner for education the governor of the state in the coming election as Nigerian Students will not hesitate to mobilise for such person in due time,” he said.

“Apart from Oyo State, the education sector in Nigeria has suffered lots of setbacks. Presently, students in universities and polytechnics are at home due to industrial action.”

He said the major challenge of the education sector at the primary , secondary and higher levels is underfunding and urged candidates to come up with their plans for addressing the problem.