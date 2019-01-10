Over 428,000 PVCs uncollected in Osun – INEC

Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 428,446 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected in Osun, ahead of the general elections.

Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital while addressing journalists on the commission`s preparations for the general elections.

Mr Agbaje said the commission received 1,681,930 PVCs from the national headquarters and gave out 1,253,484 as at January 8.

He said collection of PVCs at the INEC local government area offices across the state was ongoing.

The commissioner however said that arrangements had been concluded to take the PVCs to Registration Areas (RAs) for ease of collection by their owners.

He urged those that had registered and yet to collect their PVCs to go to their RAs to collect them from January 16 to January 21 between 9am and 4pm.

Mr Agbaje said smart card readers would be used for accreditation during the upcoming election.

He urged registered voters to come out en-masse with their PVCs to vote for candidates of their choice on election days.

He said INEC and ad-hoc staff would be trained for the conduct of the election, adding that any of them caught engaging in illegal activities during the election would be dealt with decisively.

Mr Agbaje urged political party leaders, contestants and their followers to shun acts that could hinder the smooth conduct of elections.

He enjoined all stakeholders to join hands with the commission to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

The commissioner called on journalists to support INEC by reporting on cases of irregularities or misconduct during the elections.

(NAN)

