Six suspected touts face trial for alleged display of firearms

Lagos-High-Court
Federal High Court, Lagos state. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Six suspected touts, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly causing terror to inhabitants of Ojo area of the metropolis.

The defendants: Godwin Chineye, 19; Rasheed Eniola, 18; Obumaeme Azubuike, 36; Waheed Femi, 32; Kamali Maikazi, 18; and Chidiebere Onyeboyin, 26, all live at Ojo area of Lagos.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, willful damage and display of firearms and dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some other persons still at large on December 23 at 4.45 p.m. at NEPA Junction, Alaba Road, Ojo, Lagos.

Mr Nwangwu said the defendants allegedly used iron rod to willfully damage the front screen and side glass of a Ford Explorer Jeep valued N650, 000, property of one Obuzor Uzodinma.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that was likely to breach the peace by invading the community.

“The accused, along with some hired thugs, unlawfully displayed guns, cutlasses, knives, battle axes, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, which they used in attacking people.

“They unlawfully displayed arms and dangerous weapons and threatened members of the community,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 51, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Y.O Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendants N450,000 bail each with two sureties, each in like sum.

The chief magistrate said the sureties should be blood relations of the defendants and they should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until February 28.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.