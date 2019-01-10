Six suspected touts face trial for alleged display of firearms

Related News

Six suspected touts, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly causing terror to inhabitants of Ojo area of the metropolis.

The defendants: Godwin Chineye, 19; Rasheed Eniola, 18; Obumaeme Azubuike, 36; Waheed Femi, 32; Kamali Maikazi, 18; and Chidiebere Onyeboyin, 26, all live at Ojo area of Lagos.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, willful damage and display of firearms and dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some other persons still at large on December 23 at 4.45 p.m. at NEPA Junction, Alaba Road, Ojo, Lagos.

Mr Nwangwu said the defendants allegedly used iron rod to willfully damage the front screen and side glass of a Ford Explorer Jeep valued N650, 000, property of one Obuzor Uzodinma.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that was likely to breach the peace by invading the community.

“The accused, along with some hired thugs, unlawfully displayed guns, cutlasses, knives, battle axes, broken bottles and other dangerous weapons, which they used in attacking people.

“They unlawfully displayed arms and dangerous weapons and threatened members of the community,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 51, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Y.O Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendants N450,000 bail each with two sureties, each in like sum.

The chief magistrate said the sureties should be blood relations of the defendants and they should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until February 28.

(NAN)