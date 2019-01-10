Ekiti earmarks N1 billion for completion of abandoned secretariat

Related News

The Ekiti State government has said it will spend N1 billion on the completion of the abandoned buildings and rehabilitation of dilapidated structures at the state secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

The governor, Kayode Fayemi, made this known in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during an inspection of facilities at the secretariat.

He said his government would complete the abandoned office complex within the secretariat, having made a provision for the project in the 2019 budget.

Mr Fayemi also decried the poor work environment, especially the dilapidated structures that house some of the ministries and ordered the immediate evacuation of workers from the affected buildings to pave the way for the rehabilitation work.

He said workers’ productivity could only be enhanced when they receive their wages regularly and when they work in a conducive environment.

Mr Fayemi assured that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of workers beyond the regular and prompt payment of salaries which his government had faithfully committed itself to, as well as the creation of conducive work environment for workers.

“It is the beginning of the year and I decided that I should get a feel of how the workers are doing in the state,” he said.

“Workers are the engine room of every policy that we make. We can talk the talk; the only way we can walk the talk is if those who are saddled with the implementation are able to do their work in a conducive environment.

“Conducive environment is not just paying their salaries regularly, that has resumed fully, but, coming to an environment that is work conducive is very key to government policy.”

On the dilapidated structures, Mr Fayemi expressed displeasure at the lack of proper maintenance of public buildings, saying that an attractive work environment would make work appealing to workers.

“It is not very pleasing. I am afraid to say some of the structures are collapsing. We all know that maintenance is a challenge for us in our country but here in Ekiti, we can make a difference; that’s how we want to restore our values,” he further said.

“We want to make sure that Ekiti is different from the rest. We may not have the millions to spend but the little we have, let’s put it to better use and ensure that the work environment is appealing to workers.

“If you check the details of the presentation I made to the House of Assembly on the 2019 budget, you will see that we put a sizable amount there, I think about a billion naira, to complete uncompleted structures in the secretariat and also rehabilitate some of these old structures.

“All I can plead for, and you can help me talk to your assembly members, so that the budget is passed expeditiously, so we can begin to implement those parts of the budget that are germane.”

The governor was conducted round the secretariat complex by the acting Head of Service, Peju Babafemi, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapounda, and the Permanent Secretaries of the ministries that were visited.