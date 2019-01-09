Pregnant woman crushed by truck to death in Ibadan

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

A pregnant woman was on Wednesday morning crushed to death by a truck while trying to cross the road at Molete area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened beneath the Molete flyover linking Beere/Oje to Challenge roundabout.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Public Education Officer, Seun Onijala, said a red colour articulated vehicle, without a plate number crushed the woman to death.

Mr Onijala said three people were involved in the accident: two males and the pregnant woman.

“The two men escaped unhurt while the pregnant woman slipped and fell while trying to cross the road and was crushed by the vehicle.

“Probable cause of crash is attributable to error in judgment by the deceased victim while attempting to cross the road as the articulated vehicle was approaching,’’ he said.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Adeoyo while the obstruction on the road had been duly cleared by FRSC personnel.

Mr Onijala also said that the driver of the vehicle was currently in the custody of the Oyo State Police Command at Eleyele, Ibadan. (NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.