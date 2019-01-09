Police declare NURTW chieftain wanted for disrupting Lagos APC rally

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects and declared wanted a chieftain of NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, over the disruption of APC rally in Lagos on Tuesday.

The inaugural campaign of APC in Lagos State on Tuesday turned violent with many sustaining injuries as two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed.

The Command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, said in a statement that the two persons arrested in connection with the incident were helping the police in their investigation.

Mr Oti said Siego and his entourage had gained entrance to the rally ground as supporters before his group suddenly attacked another NURTW chieftain, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

“The said Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, an NURTW chieftain, came to the rally with a group of people and were identified at the entrance as supporters of the party.

“However, at the tail end of the event, Seigo and his group, for a reason yet to be determined, violently engaged other supporters of the party.

“In the ensuing melee, one MC Oluomo, another NURTW chieftain, was stabbed and was rushed to EKO Hospital where he is currently recuperating while two other victims of the attack were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“The crisis was quickly contained by policemen at the venue,” the statement highlighted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, had met with leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) where all parties agreed to eschew violence before, during and after the election.

The Command, therefore, expressed disappointment at the incident, stating that it was surprising that a prominent member of NURTW would attempt to violently disrupt a peaceful political rally.

“In view of the development, the Command wishes to encourage members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Seigo, to report such at a nearest police station.

(NAN)