Police arrest two for disrupting Lagos APC rally

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects and declared wanted a chieftain of NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, over the disruption of APC rally in Lagos on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesperson, Chike Oti, said in a statement that the two persons arrested in connection with the incident were helping the police in their investigation.

Mr Oti said that Siego and his entourage had gained entrance to the rally ground as supporters before his group suddenly attacked another NURTW chieftain popularly know as MC Oluomo.

“The said Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, an NURTW chieftain, came to the rally with a group of people and were identified at the entrance as supporters of the party.

“However, at the tail end of the event, Seigo and his group, for a reason yet to be determined, violently engaged other supporters of the party.

“In the ensuing melee, one MC Oluomo, another NURTW chieftain, was stabbed and was rushed to EKO Hospital where he is currently recuperating while two other victims of the attack were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“The crisis was quickly contained by policemen at the venue.” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, had met with leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW ), Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) where all parties agreed to eschew violence before, during and after the election.

The command, therefore, expressed disappointment at the incident, stating that it was surprising that a prominent member of NURTW would attempt to violently disrupt a peaceful political rally.

“In view of the development, the Command wishes to encourage members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Mustapha Adekunle popularly known as Seigo to report such at a nearest police station. (NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.