2019: Several injured as violence mars Lagos APC governorship campaign flag-off

APC FLag used to illustrate the story.
APC FLag waving above a crowd of party supporters during a rally

The campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos on Tuesday ended abruptly as violence broke out mid-way into the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums suspected to be members of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) invaded the Skypower Ground Ikeja venue with dangerous weapons, engaging one another in a bloody factional fight.

The situation sent panic across the campaign ground as party members ran in different directions to avoid being hit by bullets being fired indiscriminately by the hoodlums.

Security operatives had a hectic time controlling the situation.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was making a speech, had to leave the stage immediately and was guarded out of the venue together with his deputy, Idiat Adebule; the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwoolu; and other prominent members of the party.

Several people were injured in the violence, including two journalists who sustained minor bullet wounds.

NAN correspondent who was at the venue could not ascertain if there was any loss of life at the time of filing this report.

In the ensuing confusion, many people were dispossessed of their phones, money and other valuables by opportunistic pick-pockets and other criminals.

NAN reports that a large number of party faithful were seen trekking to their various homes as there was a heavy vehicular traffic in the area because of the violence.

