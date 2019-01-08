Another Ekiti official, driver kidnapped

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

Suspected kidnappers have again struck in Ekiti State, abducting the Director of Administration of the Gbonyin Local Government, David Jejelowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the director was abducted along with his driver, whose name was not disclosed.

Both victims were taken to an unknown destination.

The latest abduction came barely a week after an Accountant with Emure Local Government, Abayomi Ajayi, was killed and two other staff of the council abducted on the Ise Ekiti-Ikere Ekiti Road.

The police in the state confirmed the abduction, saying that the victims were abducted on Monday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said that the driver had been released.

“It happened along Ado-Ijan Road and involved the Director of Administration of Gbonyin Local Government and his driver, but the driver has been released.

“Our men are working round the clock to ensure that the man (director) is rescued.

“The driver has been giving us useful information to facilitate the release,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu added that the command was mapping out strategies to tame kidnappers who, he said, appeared to have found a flourishing business in abducting prominent people for ransom, thereby creating apprehension in residents.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.