Police arrest six for alleged robbery in Lagos

Related News

The police in Lagos says it has arrested six suspects for allegedly dispossessing motorists of valuables at gunpoint.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, confirmed the arrest to reporters at the State’s Police Command Headquarters.

He said the suspects were arrested on January 2.

‘‘On Jan. 2, information was received from a reliable source that some hoodlums, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, were dispossessing motorists of their valuables around Ajegunle area of Alakuko, Lagos.

‘‘On receipt of the information, operatives from Alakuko Police Station mobilised to the scene.

‘‘However, on sighting the policemen, the armed robbers ran in different directions to avoid being arrested but were chased, leading to the arrest of one, who led to the arrest of others.

‘‘Exhibits recovered from them include cutlasses and daggers.

‘‘Suspects have confessed committing the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

In a similar development, a suspect was caught in Ejigbo area of the state robbing motorists.

The suspect was immediately searched and a cut-to-size locally made gun with two cartridges were recovered from him.

The police chief said suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation. (NAN)