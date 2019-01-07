Police foil kidnap attempt on four-year-old boy

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy at the Okokomaiko area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest on Monday said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“On Jan. 6, at about 9:55pm, information was received from a credible source that a man was seen around Otun Market Square, Okokomaiko Area, a Lagos suburb, holding a little boy in a suspicious manner.

“Based on the information, operatives of the Command attached to Okokomaiko Division moved swiftly to the location and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect later led detectives to the location where he picked the child and the police were able to locate his parents who said that they had been searching for their child and had never met the suspect before,” he said.

The police commissioner said the case was under investigation, while the child had been reunited with his parents.

Meanwhile, four suspects including a fake soldier were arrested by the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit during a routine patrol with a pump action rifle concealed in a Toyota Camry car.

Mr Edgal said investigation revealed the suspects were members of kidnapping syndicate that had been terrorising residents of Ikorodu axis of the state. (NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.