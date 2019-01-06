Police arrest 11 as suspected arsonists burn shops, houses in Ibadan

Related News

Some hoodlums suspected to be arsonists in the early hours of Sunday burnt down at least 30 shops and houses located along the popular Beere-Molete road in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The affected shops and houses, according to sources who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, included those located at Idi-Arere, Bode up to Allelluyah petrol station, all in the heart of the ancient city.

One of the residents of the area confirmed that parts of the affected structures included shops belonging to fashion designers, soft drinks sellers, houses, electronics shops, frozen foods’ shop and cooking materials sellers’ shops among others.

Another resident who spoke with this newspaper confirmed that the incident occurred at around midnight when many of those who live in the affected areas were still sleeping.

He said the hoodlums stormed the areas and burnt all the shops and houses located along the road.

He said, “It is not up to Popoyemoja, it was only at Idi-Arere, Bode up to Allekuyah petrol station. It is a case of arsonists. They burnt houses and shops too. So, it was very late, though it happened in the midnight.

“It was when we woke up this morning that we saw everything. It is not up to Popoyemoja, it stopped at Idi-Arere. From that junction to Bode road.

“Though, I can’t count the number of shops, but, it was a stretch from that junction up to Alleluyah petrol station. But, we are talking of about 10 to 15 shops on this side and 10 to 15 shops on the other side.

“The state government said that there is security, but you can see this. The CCTV is not in Idi-Arere, the one at Beere cannot capture up to Oja-Oba, the one at Molete cannot capture up to Idi-Arere.”

The Oyo State police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident to journalists said normalcy has returned to the affected areas.

Mr Ajisebutu in a statement added that 11 suspects, including their leader, have been arrested.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, has directed the policemen drafted to the area to carry out intensive patrol as well as 24 hours surveillance to avoid further breakdown of law and order,” he said.

“While directing that the 11 suspects including their ringleaders arrested be charged to court immediately after conclusion of investigation, he warned hoodlums and other criminal elements against wanton destruction of lives and property.”