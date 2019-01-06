Election: FG to establish polytechnic in Oke-Ogun if Buhari is re-elected – Osinbajo

Related News

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday promised the people of Oke-Ogun zone in Oyo State that the federal government would establish a polytechnic in the area, after the re-election of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Osinbajo was addressing monarchs and other residents of Oke-Ogun at the Bagi of Saki palace in Saki town.

“We have been touring Oke-Ogun for a few days now. We have received all the requests from the people and we will address them,” he said.

“Oke-Ogun deserves a federal institution, we will give you a federal polytechnic.

“We will also ensure that we see to the trans-border market in Saki. It will be part of our plans.

“Buhari is true to his words and we will do all we’ve promised.”

He praised the people of the area as he acknowledged the constant support the ruling All Progressives Congress has been receiving from the people of the area.

He added, “Oke-Ogun is not a place we belittle at all. They support us all the time.

“The first thing is that we selected a minister for the first time in this area.”

Mr Osinbajo urged the people of Oke-Ogun to ensure that good people are elected into office.

“If we do not vote the right people, we will only pray in vain. Our problem in this country is not lack of ideas, but corruption,” he said.

“Every government has good ideas, but embezzlement would not allow them to actualize the ideas.”