Kidnapped Ekiti LG officials regain freedom

Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi, Governor , Ekiti State

The two officials of Emure local Government Area of Ekiti State, kidnapped last week have regained their freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command in the state on Saturday confirmed the release of the two victims.

The two council staff, Pastor A. Onaade and Dr O. Fashina, were kidnapped along Ikere Ekiti- Ise-Emure road on Wednesday evening while returning to Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

However, another victim, Abayomi Ajayi, who reportedly conveyed other occupants in his car was killed.

One of the victims, Mr Onaade is an accountant while Mr Fashina is in charge of Primary Health Care in the council.

The gunmen, after killing Mr Ajayi, had seized Messrs Onaade and Fashina and demanded N10m ransom each from their families.

It was however not clear if any ransom was eventually paid to secure their release.

Speaking on the development in Ado Ekiti, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the captives were freed by the police.

Mr Ikechukwu said the newly posted Commissioner of police, Asuquo Amba, had also visited the kidnapped victims in their respective homes.

“The Commissioner of police has visited them, they are in good shape.

“It is the duty of the police to ensure that everybody is safe and that we have done, and will continue to do,” he said.

NAN reports that he however declined to mention the actual location where the victims regained their freedom.

On the issue of ransom, Mr Ikechukwu said: “The victims never brought this to our notice. They didn’t tell us they paid anything.

“All we did was to do our work and ensure that they returned home safe and in good health.”

(NAN)

