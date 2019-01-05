BOWEN University expels 29, suspends 26 students indefinitely

Related News

The authorities of BOWEN University, Iwo, Osun State, have announced the expulsion of 29 and indefinite suspension of 26 of its students.

In a statement, the Registrar of the school, K.A Ogunleye, published the names of the expelled and suspended students, with their matriculation numbers.

“This is to inform the University Community and the general public that the underlisted students have been expelled from the University,” he announced, without giving reasons for the expulsion.

In another section of the university website, it was stated that the expelled and suspended students were not allowed within the university premises as the school resumed a new academic session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr Ogunleye didn’t state the exact offence (s) of the students that led to the disciplinary action but explained that the decision was reached by a panel set up by the school.

“We have the reasons with us but we can’t put it on the website and the public. They’ve all faced a disciplinary committee, having infringed on the rules and regulations of the university, as contained in the students’ handbook.”

He said those suspended are yet to face the panel or hearing has not been conducted into their cases.

While justifying the decision of the management, he added that the offences of students determine the disciplinary action to be taken by the committee.

“The offences warranted expulsion, that’s why the panel expelled them.”