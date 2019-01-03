Ogun APC Crisis: Amosun suffering from ‘outgoing syndrome’ – Caretaker Committee

Related News

The Ogun State caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said Governor Ibikunle Amosun is suffering from what it termed, an ’outgoing syndrome’, and needs pity and prayers.

The committee was reacting to recent comments made by Mr Amosun where he said the party would lose in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Amosun, who is serving out his last term in office, has been having running battles with his party over his inability to prop up his candidate for the governorship slot in the recently concluded party primaries.

While most of his aides have since moved to an opposition party, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Amosun has remained in the APC vowing to work against the party.

An enraged APC national leadership led by Adams Oshiomhole recently sacked the state executive saying since they were loyalists of the embittered governor, they could not be trusted.

The newly installed ‘caretaker’ party executive on Wednesday through its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in reaction to Mr Amosun’s recent comments said the governor should be ignored.

“But for the fact that the reported outbursts of the Governor was reported by a credible online medium, we would not have taken him serious,” the party said.

“However, rather than exchange words with the Governor, we would call on members of the public to please sympathise with the Governor and pray for him, as he is obviously manifesting outgoing syndrome resulting from political amnesia, loss of touch with reality and fear of life after office,” it added.

It also said Mr Amosun cannot install a new governor single-handedly.

“For an individual to attempt to play God, and assault the collective intelligence of the well-informed people of Ogun State by telling them who the next Governor of Ogun State will be, as if he has already written the results, shows that such a person deserves our pity; we don’t need to exchange words with him, but to actually sympathise with him.”

The statement said the constant, unceasing and monotonous attacks on Dapo Abiodun, the APC governorship candidate, shows that he is the leading contestant in the race.

‘We challenge the governor to publish the recent survey he commissioned and which he read to some leaders in his house last week, wherein it was revealed that his preferred governorship candidate will not only lose the election but also lose in the Governor’s hitherto strongholds of Ifo, Ewekoro and Ado Odo Ota local governments.

“Our party and candidate will remain focused, maintain decorum and continue to sell out policies and programmes to the good and discerning people of Ogun State, even as we are sure of victory,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the recently sacked executive of the party in a reaction said the caretaker committee members are ”interlopers and confusionists”.

In a press release issued Thursday by the sacked publicity secretary, Wole Elegbede, it said the Tunde Oladunjoye- led committee lacks integrity.

“If he is truly a member of APC in Ogun State as he wants us to believe, then he should not have spoken thoughtlessly to the leader of our party in Ogun state (Amosun) the way he did.

”It could be recalled that Oladunjoye was recently disgraced out of Ogun APC after which he wrote an epilogue that he was quitting politics for good. How such an ingrate now turns around to speak for Ogun APC should baffle the understanding of every reasonable men.”

The statement added that the ”State Executive Committee of Ogun APC is currently and effectively discharging its responsibilities under the constitution of our great party, hence the supreme law of Nigeria”.

”Any other body which pretends to carry out those functions is a contrived body unknown to the constitution, the Exco of our party and the generality of our dedicated members across the state.”