Strike: LAUTECH management, ASUU disagree on students’ resumption

Related News

The management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), LAUTECH chapter, are currently at loggerheads over the new resumption directive issued to students on Wednesday.

The management on Wednesday through its Registrar, Jacob Agoola, issued a statement informing the students of the commencement of academic activities starting from January 3.

Mr Agboola in the statement said the decision to commence academic activities was reached by the University Management Committee at its meeting of Wednesday, January 2.

“The University Management Committee at its meeting of Wednesday, January 2, 2019, directed that all students be notified of the commencement of academic activities (course registration and lectures) on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

“Students are advised to check the University website for the academic calendar and lecture time-table for 2018/2019 Harmattan Semester. Best wishes,” he said.

However, ASUU, LAUTECH chapter, has kicked, declaring that the ongoing ASUU strike, which the union was part of, is still in force.

ASUU in its statement signed by its chairperson, Biodun Olaniran, and secretary, Toyin Abegunriin, advised parents not to allow their children to go to the school “when nobody will attend to them”.

“LAUTECH as a branch of the union is fully involved in the patriotic struggle of ASUU to reposition the public university system in Nigeria.

“Any information to the contrary should be disregarded by the members of the public. Negotiations are still ongoing to find solutions to issues in contention.

“Parents are therefore advised not to send their children to school when nobody will attend to them,” the statement said.