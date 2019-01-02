Police arrest cleric for allegedly raping five-year-old

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal. 
Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal. [Photo credit: Lagos State Police Command  ]

The police in Lagos have arrested an Islamic cleric for for allegedly raping a five years old girl.

The cleric was caught in a video having anal sex with the girl on December 28 at the Igando area and was reported to the police authority by a concerned individual.

According to a statement released by Chike Oti, the police spokesperson, the girl was put in the custody of the cleric so she could learn the way of Islam.

Upon receiving and watching the video evidence, Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos state commissioner of police, directed the command’s undercover operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau to immediately arrest the culprit and hand him over to the Gender Section for detailed investigation, the statement included.

The investigation led to the arrest of Abdulsalam Salaudeen, 43, who allegedly admitted to the crime.

Mr Edgal urged Lagosians to always report heinous acts to the police once they noticed that.

He also warned parents and guardians to keep constant watch over their children and wards in order to avoid cases like this.

“Nobody should be trusted,” he said.

“Be friends with your children and let them be free to share things with you. Do not cover up any crime, no matter who is involved.

“Raise the alarm on child molesters in your neighbourhood so they can face the law and others nursing such thoughts can be deterred.”

