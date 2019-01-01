Fun-seekers besiege national theater for new year celebration

Related News

The National Theatre, Iganmu in Lagos on Tuesday, witnessed large turnout of fun seekers marking the New year celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the fun seekers, who came with family members, engaged in recreational activities like horse riding, while others preferred watching movies.

Some of the fun seekers, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN said that they came to ease off tension and expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives to see another year.

Chioma Okpara, businesswoman, said that she came to the theatre to relax and have fun with her family.

“I always looked forward to New Year day like this, for me and my family to catch fun. This is a season when I forget my sorrows and stress and enjoy myself.”

“I came with my three children to relax, I consider it wise to bring them here to celebrate with others who are here,” she said.

She said that she had every cause to thank God for making her see another year.

Bode Ajayi, a teacher, said he always looked forward to the first day in the New Year because he used it to have memorable outing with his family.

“I have come to relax and have fun with my loved ones, for me, it is a great relief and I am enjoying every bit of it.

“There is every reason to thank God for seeing the new year and no matter how difficult things are, I just have to ensure that I take my children out.”

Abimbola Ojo, civil servant, said she took advantage of the holiday to catch fun due to her busy schedule.

She said: ”I rarely have time to have fun due to the nature of my job, so I use holidays like this to relax and catch fun and watch some movies.”

She expressed hope for a more prosperous 2019.

“Last year was very tough but I thank God that I was able to survive all the challenges in one piece, that is why I came here with my family to relax and meditate,” she said.

A soft drink seller, Aisha Momoh, said that her business had been booming due to the large turnout of people.

“Business has been booming because of the large turnout.

” I have to get more drinks because the ones I have were not enough for the customers,” she said. (NAN)