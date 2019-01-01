Girl walks again, 12 months after road accident – FRSC

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a nine-year-old girl, Ajadi Islamiya, now walks again a year after being crippled by a fatal road accident in 2017.

Islamiya, whose mother died in the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 31, 2017, walked exactly a year to the crash.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN recalls that an overspeeding commercial bus with 18 passengers had on that day while heading to Lagos from Ekiti State, rammed into a stationary truck due along the Ogere axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Five people were killed in the crash, including the mother of the girl, while 13 others sustained various degrees of injury.

According to Mr Oladele, Islamiya sustained multiple fractures from the auto crash and was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for an intensive treatment by the Ogere FRSC teams led by Maxwell Lede.

The sector commander commended the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Victor Emmanuel, for treating the girl without being sure of recovering his money for the past one year.

“I want to thank and give glory to God because she can now walk on her own without any artificial support.

“Only God who preserves her from the valley of the shadow of death on the Dec. 31,2017 is worthy to be praised,” he said.

Mr Lede, who is the Ogere Unit Commander of FRSC, told NAN that he was excited to see that the command’s efforts in the timely rescue of the accident victims were not in vain. (NAN)

