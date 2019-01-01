Ajimobi presents Oyo’s 2019 budget, says 2018 budget performed at 27%

Related News

The economic and social sectors topped the N285 billion Appropriation Bill presented by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to the Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the economic and social sectors made 61.5 per cent and 30.19 per cent respectively of the total N163.47 capital expenditure in the 2019 Appropriation bill.

NAN also reports that the appropriation bill christened, ‘Budget of Sustainability,’ had N163.47 billion (57.36 per cent) as capital expenditure and N121.53 billion (42.64 per cent) as recurrent expenditure.

Mr Ajimobi, who listed other priority sectors as Administration, Law and Justice, said the government would focus more on Internally Generated Revenue to finance the budget.

The governor, who admitted that the 2018 budget performed below expectation, said government was unable to meet up with the expected revenue.

“The 2018 revenue performed at 27.26 per cent instead of 75 per cent of the approved budget and 36.34 per cent on pro-rata as at September, while expenditure for the same period, performed at 25.24 per cent instead of 75 per cent on approved budget and 33.66 per cent on pro-rata.

“The 2018 figures show a decrease on the prior year 2017 performances which were 46.95 per cent and 62.63 per cent on revenue and 46.09 per cent and 61.46 per cent on expenditure on approved and pro-rata estimates over the same period,” he said.

He stressed that his administration would ensure the completion of ongoing road projects, while others will be left for the incoming administration to complete.

“We will work every day to the last day of our administration to ensure our projects are completed. This year 2018 has so far recorded significant achievements in every sphere.

“These achievements have been possible through the goodwill of all well-meaning people of my administration as well as the support and cooperation of this HonourableHouse for the past seven and half-years.

“Oyo is a very challenging state to rule but our administration is leaving Oyo State much better than we met it. We met Oyo State a state of bricks and we are leaving it a state of marble,’’ he said.

Mr Ajimobi said that his administration had paid all outstanding salaries of workers in the state, promising more developmental growth before the end of his administration.

Olagunju Ojo, the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, commended the governor for reportedly returning the state to the path of glory in the last eight years.

Mr Ojo said the Ajimobi-led administration had put in place several people-oriented policies that restored peace and economic growth to the state.

“The eight assembly had considered 84 bills out of which 59 were passed into law. Other bills are at the state of consideration,” he said.

The speaker charged members of the State Executive Council to ensure that ongoing projects were completed.

NAN reports that the presentation was attended by traditional rulers, prominent personalities, party leaders and hosts of supporters.

(NAN)