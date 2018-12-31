Amosun signs N400bn 2019 budget

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has signed the N400.3 billion 2019 Appropriation Bill, passed by the state’s House of Assembly into law.

He said the budget would be adequately funded for the good of the people.

Mr Amosun, while signing the bill at the conference room of his office, at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, thanked members of the assembly for doing the needful by passing that bill on time.

He also appreciated the ministries of budget and planning and finance for a job well done.

“Throughout the eight years of our administration, our budgets have always been presented and considered by the House and signed into law on time,” he said. “This shows that we have not taken our people for granted”.

The governor while reviewing how his administration fared in budget preparation and implementation, expressed optimism that the next government would improve on it.

Speaker Suraju Adekunmbi, who had earlier presented a clean copy of the budget to the governor in the company of other members, disclosed that “after taking a critical look at the proposed budget,” the House decided to approve it.

He added that the legislative arm had effectively played its role in supporting the present administration.