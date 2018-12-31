House of Reps member, Abayomi Ayeola, is dead

Related News

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the death of Abayomi Ayeola, a member of the House of Representatives, as sad and shocking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Aiyeola (APC-Ibeju Lekki Federal Constituency) died on Sunday at a private hospital in Lagos, after a brief illness.

The two-term lawmaker had clinched the APC ticket at the party’s last primary to seek a third term in the federal lower chamber come 2019.

He was the leader of the Lagos caucus at the Federal House of Representatives until his death.

Confirming the lawmaker’s demise to NAN, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Abiodun Salami, said the party was pained at the passage of Mr Aiyeola.

He described the deceased as a committed and loyal party man who did his best to impact on his constituency.

“This is a great loss.

“In fact, we have lost a rare gem. He was a loyal and committed member who never did anything outside of the wishes of his people and the party.

“The confidence in him by people of his constituency earned him a ticket to represent them again in 2019 and that he was leader of the Lagos caucus showed the trust the party and colleagues had in him.

“We will sorely miss the departure of this perfect gentleman and a legislator par excellence,” he said.

Mr Salami said the party shared in the grief of his family and members of his constituency at this difficult time.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul while asking God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss (NAN)