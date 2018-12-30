Ambode appoints new head of service, perm secs in Lagos

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state [Photo credit: Instagram - akinwunmiambode]

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday approved the appointment of Hakeem Muri-Okunola as the 21st Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Habib Aruna, said Mr Okunola’s appointment follows the statutory retirement of Folasade Adesoye on December 27, 2018.

Mr Muri-Okunola was appointed as the Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), a position he held between 2005 – 2011.

Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing HOS, Mrs Adesoye, for her meritorious service to the state and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the governor has also appointed six new permanent secretaries. They include Goncalves Fausat; Kosoko Adeyemi; Balogun Bolajoko; Adeniji Olufemi; Adelaja Omobolanle and Lawal Temidayo.

The new head of service and the permanent secretaries would be sworn in on Monday, December 31 at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

